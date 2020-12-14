Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

MOS stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

