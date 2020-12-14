Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.21 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of PBF Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $982.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

