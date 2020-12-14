Morgan Stanley Has $35.14 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Graco were worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,832 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,686. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

