Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after buying an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

