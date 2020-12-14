Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stepan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Stepan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NYSE:SCL opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

