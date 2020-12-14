UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $74.06 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

