Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,571 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $33.55 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.