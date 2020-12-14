Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Hexcel worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

