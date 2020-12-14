Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 44.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

