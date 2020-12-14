Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,205 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Tenet Healthcare worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -315.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

