UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.