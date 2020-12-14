DA Davidson Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $15.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.77 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

