Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.00 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $796,223.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,651 shares of company stock worth $5,746,233 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

