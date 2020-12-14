Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Gartner by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gartner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Gartner by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $154.77 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

