State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

