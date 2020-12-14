ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

