Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.