ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $994,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 49,948 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $363,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $748,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.4% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,900,330 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.