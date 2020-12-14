ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 10,129 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TRNO opened at $55.72 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

