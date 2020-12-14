ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $86.66 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -666.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

