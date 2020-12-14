ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 203.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE CWH opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

