ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

