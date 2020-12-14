ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in IQVIA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $167.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.