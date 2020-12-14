ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,390,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000.

Shares of AACQU stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

