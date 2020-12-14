ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

