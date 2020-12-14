ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after buying an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 202,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGIO opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

