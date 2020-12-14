ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,243 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 377,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,661,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.