ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eaton by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Eaton by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

