46,356 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.