ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.