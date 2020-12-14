Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,164 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $538,338.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,363,194.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $125.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.