RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,374 shares of company stock worth $10,070,300. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

