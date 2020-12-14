ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 8,549 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $718.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.