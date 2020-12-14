ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Athenex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Athenex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

ATNX stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $108,130. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.