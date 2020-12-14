4,918 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $219.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

