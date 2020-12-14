ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511,872 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $38.80 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.