Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of Broadway Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.70 on Monday. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

