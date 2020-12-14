ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $45.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.