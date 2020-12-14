ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 45,841 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

