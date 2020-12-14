Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $53.26 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

