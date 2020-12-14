Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $926,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

