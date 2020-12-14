Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.17% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,269,450. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.38.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

