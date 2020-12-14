Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

