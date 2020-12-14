Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,620 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.