Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 23,075.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 546,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 3,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 550,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

