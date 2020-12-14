Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 80.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 754,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $571.68 million, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

