Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $71,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 266.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 361,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $7.05 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $631.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

