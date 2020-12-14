Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

MPW stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

