Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $541,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.43 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

