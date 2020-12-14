Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

